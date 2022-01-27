Top booking sites in 2021

BANGKOK, 27 January 2022: SiteMinder, a leading open hotel commerce platform, unveiled Wednesday the lists of distribution channels that over the past year brought the highest booking revenue to hotels in Asia and more than 20 other of the world’s most popular tourism destinations.

In Asia, the top 12 hotel booking channels in 2021, based on total gross revenue made for all users of SiteMinder’s platform, were:

1. Booking.com

2. Agoda

3. Hotel websites (direct bookings)

4. Expedia Group

5. Trip.com

6. Traveloka

7. Hotelbeds

8. ezTravel

9. Global distribution systems

10. Tiket.com

11. AsiaYo

12. Hotels Combined

Looking at the whole picture, the list for Asia indicates an online commerce strategy consisting of both new and established channels, resulting in a greater balance between direct and indirect revenue streams.

Direct bookings climbed one position to third in Asia. Globally, direct bookings now rank as one of the top two revenue drivers in more than half (12) of global markets – up from five markets last year and two in 2019 – driven by increased investments in booking engines, hotel websites, metasearch, frictionless payments, support from hotel consultants and specialist applications designed for conversion.

This year’s lists also feature 29 new distribution channels—including ezTravel and AsiaYo in Asia—reflecting the current aptitude among hotels to embrace new revenue streams in their pursuit of new customers.

Other major findings included:

● The maintained relevance of regional channels, particularly in locations with ongoing reduced international travel. Half of Asia’s Top 12 are Asian-headquartered businesses and, in Indonesia, Traveloka achieved a breakthrough performance to top the list of revenue-generating channels for local hotels after rising to second place in 2020.

● The ongoing importance of wholesalers for many accommodation providers, with leading bedbank Hotelbeds again among the Top 12 in Asia and each destination examined. Sunhotels by WebBeds was also a newcomer to SiteMinder’s Austrian and Thai lists.

● The consistent performance of global distribution systems, which rose two or more positions in Asia and six other markets – Thailand, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, the Netherlands and the Philippines.

“We’re living in a new era of the hotel guests, dominated by what we’ve identified as the ‘dynamic traveller’ who comes with evolved booking behaviours and preferences. Our data highlights the willingness of hoteliers to adopt both new and established methods to attract these customers, as they pursue a more holistic hotel commerce strategy to sell, market, manage and grow their business,” said SiteMinder’s senior director of global ecosystem, James Bishop.

