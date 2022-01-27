Royal Cliff Hotels Group names GM

PATTAYA, 27 January 2022: Royal Cliff Hotels Group has announced the appointment of a new group general manager effective March 2022 and has opened applications for various mid-level manager posts at Pattaya’s top resort and events venue.

In a post published on Linkedin earlier this week, the hotel group confirmed Douglas Glen had been appointed as the group’s new general manager.

Credit: Royal Cliff Hotels Group – Linkedin.

The announcement said he would join the hotel group this March 2022, when” we look forward to his contribution to taking Royal Cliff to the next level of hospitality.” He will replace the former general manager Prem Calais.

The group is preparing for a full opening in March following the introduction of Pattaya as the latest sandbox scheme destination. It will also benefit from the reintroduction of the Test & Go Thailand Pass that allows travellers to fast-track entry with just two one-night stays over fives days in a certified hotel while undergoing PCR testing.

The group’s HR Facebook page has posted job vacancies for various mid-management posts and receptions leading up to the March opening.