SQ reschedules VTL flights from Perth

SINGAPORE, 28 January 2022: Singapore Airlines’ latest travel alert confirms the airline has moved the launch date of its VTL flights from Perth to Singapore to 5 February 2022 instead of 1 March 2022,

Based on the latest guidance from authorities, all VTL flights from Perth that were scheduled between 5 February 2022 and 28 February 2022 will retain their VTL flight status.

The airline affirmed that customers with existing bookings on these flights can continue with their travel plans.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services to Singapore from the following countries: Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the US.

The SIA Group currently does not operate flights to Fiji, Finland, Qatar, and Sweden, although they are listed under Singapore’s VTL arrangements.

Currently, SIA Group operates VTL services from 34 cities in its global network to Singapore. With the addition of Perth from 5 February 2022, this number will increase to 35 cities.

SIA Group suspended VTL Flights from Chiang Mai and Phuket in Thailand due to regulatory reasons.

(Source: Singapore Airlines)