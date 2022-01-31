DUBAI, UAE, 31 January 2022: Emirates resumed passenger operations between Dubai and five African countries 29 January, offering customers improved connectivity to and through Dubai.

The restoration of services includes Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar El Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Emirates’ three South African gateways, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Customers flying in and out of Emirates’ African gateways can safely connect to Dubai and to an array of onwards connections to Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, West Asia and Australasia.

South Africa flights

Daily flights between Dubai and South Africa started from Johannesburg, effective 29 January and double daily services from 1 February. Flights to and from Cape Town and Durban will operate daily from 1 February.

o Emirates flight EK 761 departs Dubai at 0440, arriving in Johannesburg at 1055. EK 762 departs Johannesburg at 1325, arriving in Dubai at 2345hrs. The second daily flight, EK 763, departs Dubai at 1005, arriving in Johannesburg at 1630. The return flight, EK 764, leaves Johannesburg at 1850, arriving in Dubai at 0505 the next day.

o EK 772 from Dubai to Cape Town departs at 0355hrs, arriving in Cape Town at 1145hrs. EK 771 leaves Cape Town at 1825, arriving in Dubai at 0555 the next day. EK 775 departs Dubai at 1035, arriving in Durban at 1705, and EK 776 takes off from Durban at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0515hrs the next day.

Kenya flights

Emirates is now served by 10 weekly flights to Nairobi. EK 719 and 720 will operate on Sunday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, taking off from Dubai at 0935 and arriving in Nairobi at 1345, in turn leaving Nairobi at 1530, and landing in Dubai at 2130. EK 721 and 722 will fly on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with EK 721 taking off from Dubai at 0210, arriving in Nairobi at 0620. EK 722 will leave Nairobi at 2355, arriving in Dubai at 0555.

Ethiopia: Emirates flights to Addis Ababa will operate daily started 30 January, with EK 723 taking off from Dubai at 0925, arriving in Addis Ababa at 1240. EK 724 departs Addis Ababa at 1505 and arrives in Dubai at 2015.

Tanzania flights

Emirates flies to Dar Es Salaam five times a week. EK 725 will take off from Dubai at 0930, arriving in Dar Es Salaam at 1355. EK 726 will leave Dar Es Salaam at 1525, landing in Dubai at 2150.

Zimbabwe flights

Emirates flies to Harare with six weekly flights linked to its Lusaka service. EK 713 leaves Dubai at 0920, with a stop in Lusaka, and arrives in Harare at 1700. EK 714 takes off from Harare at 1845, stopping in Lusaka, and continuing on to Dubai to arrive at 0625 the next day.

All passengers travelling from Emirates’ African network with Dubai as their final destination require a 48 hour PCR test. Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.

Passengers travelling from these destinations and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: – https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/tourists/

All flights can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents.

(Your Stories: Emirates)