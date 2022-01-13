SiteMinder sweeps the board at annual awards

BANGKOK, 13 January 2022: SiteMinder won the top prize and a suite of other major accolades at the 2022 HotelTechAwards by Hotel Tech Report.

SiteMinder won the 2022 People’s Choice Award for its customer-centricity, as well as Best Marketplace & Integrator, Best Channel Manager and Best Booking Engine.

SiteMinder was also a finalist in three other categories. As a reflection of the scale and significance of the company’s hotel commerce platform, SiteMinder was a finalist in the categories of Hotel Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence; Hotel Rate Parity; and Hotel Management System, via its all-in-one solution for small hotel businesses, Little Hotelier.

Additionally, SiteMinder ranked among the year’s 10 Best Places to Work, having averaged a score of 9.5 out of 10 in the areas of culture and values, employee confidence, work/life balance, personal development and gender equality.

The annual HotelTechAwards determine the world’s best hotel software products based on customer feedback and proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organisational health, market share, partner network strength and customer support quality.

During this year’s awards period, more than 513,600 hoteliers visited Hotel Tech Report – the largest online community in the hotel industry – contributing more than 11,600 verified reviews to make 2022 the most competitive year in HotelTechAwards history.