It’s time to Vietjet for free

BANGKOK, 13 January 2022: Thai Vietjet launched a campaign “It’s Time to Vietjet” Wednesday that offers zero-priced fares during a lunchtime slot 1200 to 1400 (GMT+7).

The special fares (not inclusive of taxes, fees, and add-on services) are valid for travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network in Thailand. The booking window opened on 12 January and will close 14 January 2022, with the travel period starting 1 February until 31 October 31, 2022 (exclusive of public holidays).

Fares are bookable on www.vietjetair.com during the lunch break 1200 to 1400 only and apply to all domestic routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani. It also applies to cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and flights from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai.