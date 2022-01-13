Thomas Cook expands outlets in Delhi

MUMBAI, 13 January 2022: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd has inaugurated a new Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Delhi, a move that expands the company’s distribution and reach in Delhi-NCR to 13 consumer access centres.

In a media statement released Wednesday, the company confirmed it now has six owned branches and seven Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets serving the financial hub of Laxmi Nagar and nearby residential areas of Nirman Vihar, Karkardooma, Preet Vihar.

“In the new age of travel (Covid-era), customers are understandably seeking the guidance and reassurance of holiday experts to navigate through the complexities and changes in travel and health protocols,” the company noted in its media statement.

The move was also supported by Thomas Cook India’s internal survey that showed a significant 77% of respondents saying they now require guidance from holiday experts to help with their travel plans and requirements.

Additionally, to build consumer confidence in travel, Thomas Cook India has launched the “Assured” Safe Travel Programme – developed in association with Apollo Clinics that ensures best in class travel safety protocols covering every distribution, delivery, and partner touchpoints in the travel ecosystem.

“TravShield” an upgraded safety commitment of only vaccinated staff and co-passengers, among many other precautions, ensuring traveller safety in the pandemic era.

Consumers from Delhi-NCR are displaying a strong travel desire for domestic favourites such as Goa, Andamans, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. There is also demand for international destinations like the Maldives, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, France, Turkey and Egypt. Key segments driving leisure demand from Delhi-NCR include families, couples, groups of friends/young professionals, and business travellers. Culture and heritage, adventure/outdoor, culinary experiences, and spa/wellness are the top preferred holiday options for consumers from Delhi-NCR.

Thomas Cook’s Gold Circle Partner outlet at Laxmi Nagar in Delhi offers consumers end-to-end travel solutions, including international and domestic holidays (group tours, personalised holidays, cruises.). It also offers value-added services such as travel insurance and visa services.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited president & country head – holidays, MICE, visa, Rajeev Kale said: “Delhi-NCR has always been a key market for us at Thomas Cook India, and we continue to see a strong travel desire from the region. We are delighted to announce the launch of our new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet at Laxmi Nagar’s financial hub. We intend to accelerate demand while supporting our customers across segments including families, couples, groups of friends, young professionals, business travellers and local trade associations.”

About Thomas Cook (India) Limited

Set up in 1881, Thomas Cook India Limited is the leading integrated travel and travel-related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services, Visa and Passport services.

It operates leading B2C and B2B brands including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails( Bangkok, Thailand), Allied T Pro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Luxe Asia, Travel Circle International Limited, Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Go Vacation, Private Safaris East & South Africa

As one of the largest travel service provider networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, the Thomas Cook India Group spans 25 countries across five continents.