CWT and Etihad carbon offset

SINGAPORE 20 January 2022: CWT, a leading travel management platform and Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, have signed a carbon offsetting partnership initiative as part of the launch of Etihad’s Corporate Conscious Choices programme.

The first partnership of its kind between Etihad and a travel management company, this initiative will see all CWT client bookings made on Etihad-operated flights automatically offset by the airline using the ICAO Carbon Emissions Calculation methodology.

Running up to 31 March 2022, the innovative global partnership will see all offsets purchased go to Etihad’s official offsetting climate action programmes in Makame Savannah REDD project in Tanzania, Peru’s Cordillera Azul National Park and Indonesia’s Katingan Mentaya Project.

Beyond this initiative, Etihad and CWT’s longstanding global partnership will continue to see them collectively and individually drive forward the carbon neutrality agenda alongside delivering tangible carbon footprint solutions.

“Seeking more environmentally responsible travel solutions is a continuing focus, and our initial offsetting partnership with Etihad is the latest in our range of such groundbreaking initiatives,” said CWT president & chief commercial officer Patrick Andersen.

As a launch partner for Etihad’s Corporate Conscious Choices, CWT is one of the first organisations globally to participate in Etihad’s corporate sustainability programme, designed for organisations committed to reducing emissions and operating sustainably, with rewards and incentives designed to proactively support pro-environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and employee behaviour.