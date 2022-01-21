Best Western rolls out Welcome 2022 sale

BANGKOK, 21 January 2022: Best Western Hotels & Resorts offers discounts of up to 40% at its hotels and resorts in destinations across Asia.

Under the “Welcome 2022 Sale”, guests who book directly with Best Western from now until 15 February 2022, for stays taken any time through 30 June 2022, will get a 30% discount on the hotel’s Best Rate. An additional 10% discount for members of Best Western Rewards, the group’s loyalty programme.





Hotels on offer

Thailand:

Best Western Plus Wanda Grand Hotel, Bangkok.

Vīb Best Western Sanam Pao, Bangkok.

Best Western Royal Buriram Hotel, northeast Thailand.

Best Western Premier Bayphere, Pattaya.

Indonesia:

Best Western Kuta Villa Bali.

Best Western Plus Makassar Beach, Sulawesi.

Best Western Premier Agung Resort, Ubud, Bali.

Across Asia:

Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort, Panglao, the Philippines.

Best Western Premier Sapphire Halong, Halong Bay, Vietnam.

Hotel Kyoto Palace, BW Signature Collection, Kyoto, Japan.

The Welcome 2022 Sale is available to book from now until 15 February 2022, for stays until 30 June 2022. Offer requires full prepayment at the time of booking.