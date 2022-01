PG goes double daily to Phnom Penh

BANGKOK, 31 January 2022: Bangkok Airways will increase direct service between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) to twice-daily starting 1 February as travel between the two cities begins to recover.

Bangkok Airways adds services between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) using an Airbus A319 or A320 aircraft. The outbound flight PG935 departs Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi International airport) at 1720 and arrives at Phnom Penh International Airport at 1835. The inbound flight PG936 leaves Phnom Penh International airport at 1925 and arrives in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi International airport) at 2040.

The timetable shows roundtrip flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phnom Penh (Cambodia)

Route Flight Departure Arrival BKK – PNH PG931 08.50 10.05 PG935 17.20 18.35

PNH – BKK PG932 10.55 12.10 PG936 19.25 20.40

The airline also offers an extra 10 kg baggage allowance for all passengers on Bangkok–Phnom Penh flights. It gives economy passengers a 30-kg baggage allowance and business class passengers 50 kg until 26 March 2022.