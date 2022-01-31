Bamboo Airways flies to Frankfurt

HANOI, 31 January 2022: Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways will launch a new nonstop service to Frankfurt starting 25 February.

According to the airline’s press statement, it plans twice-weekly flights initially from Ho Chi Minh City using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Ticket sales opened on 24 January on the airline’s website, mobile applications at ticket offices and authorised travel agents nationwide.

The airline management said it is also considering expanding the German flights to either Munich or Berlin but stressed it depends on how well the Frankfurt flight performs commercially.

In a related move, the airline has appointed Aviareps Germany as its international General Sales Agent covering representation, marketing and communications in Europe.

The Frankfurt route is the first of a planned expansion that will see the airline add other services in Europe.

The expansion will continue with Ho Chi Minh City services to Melbourne, Australia 19 February and from Hanoi to London starting 22 March.

Since January this year, the airline has operated scheduled flights to Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and is planning to launch flights to Laos, Cambodia and the US.

(Source: Tourism Information Technology Center)