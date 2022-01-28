More Michelin stars shine in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 28 January 2022: The 14th edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2022 unveiled 71 starred restaurants in Hong Kong.

This year’s guide makes Hong Kong home to seven three-star restaurants, 12 two-star restaurants and 52 one-star restaurants, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board announcement.

Octavium and Yan Toh Heen were promoted to two stars. The nine newly one-starred restaurants are Belon, Chaat, Hansik Goo, I M Teppanyaki & Wine, Mono, Seventh Son, Sushi Wadatsumi, Whey and Yong Fu.

On the green and organic front, Roganic maintained its Michelin Green Star distinction, and two-star Amber earned a Michelin Green Star for its commitment to sustainable gastronomy.

Hong Kong Tourism Board noted: “restaurants in Hong Kong have shown dedication and perseverance during the past years.”

(Source: Hong Kong Tourism Board)