Marriott confirms W Nanjing project

HONG KONG, 7 January 2022: Marriott International has signed an agreement with Nanjing OCT Properties to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Nanjing.

W Nanjing is set to open in 2025, located along the southern bank of the iconic Yangtze River.

The 257-room property will be part of the OCT Fundland complex, a one-stop destination with office buildings, cultural centres as well as luxury apartments situated on the bank of the Yangtze River.

Marriott International currently operates 10 hotels in Nanjing, with several new projects in the pipeline spanning W Hotels, St. Regis, JW Marriott and Marriott Hotels. W Nanjing is expected to mark the second W Hotels in the Jiangsu Province.