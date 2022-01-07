Hong Kong tightens entry rules

HONG KONG, 7 January 2022: Airline passengers who have been in Australia for more than two hours within 21 days before their arrival in Hong Kong will not be allowed to board flights to Hong Kong starting from midnight on 8 January the latest Australian government travel advisory warns.

Passengers arriving before 8 January will be subject to 21 days of compulsory quarantine at a designated quarantine hotel on arrival, followed by seven days of self-monitoring. They will also need to take several mandatory Covid-19 tests during their quarantine.

The travel advisory also warns that dual citizenship is no longer recognised in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region following the Nationality Law of the People’s Republic of China.