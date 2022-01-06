HCMC ends bar drought

HO CHI MINH CITY, 6 January 2022: Bars, dance clubs, karaoke and massage parlours will reopen in Vietnam’s commercial capital Ho Chi Minh City, starting 10 January, according to a Municipal People’s Committee decision confirmed by the country’s news portal.

Strict rules will apply to ensure safety as Omicron variant infections increase. All employees working at bars, dance clubs and karaoke parlours must either be fully vaccinated or have proof they have fully recovered from Covid-19 for at least 14 days.

Customers must also show they have been fully vaccinated, recovered, or have proof of a negative Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours before visiting entertainment spots.

Karaoke and massage parlours, bars, and nightclubs in the southern city have been closed since 30 April 2021.

HCMC has been the hardest-hit locality in Vietnam since the fourth virus wave began on 27 April 2021 with nearly 505,000 infections.

Meanwhile, Vietnam agreed on 30 December to resume scheduled international flights starting this month to the US, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, and Taiwan, according to the Ministry of Transport. The five nations recognise Vietnam’s vaccine passport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam approved flight details for Vietnam Airlines to resume commercial flights to Japan on 5 January 2022. Vietjet Air and Japan’s All Nippon Airways resume flights today, 6 January.

Effective 1 January 2022, Vietnam authorised flights to nine destinations that have high vaccination rates and credible pandemic control measures. The authorisation identified Bangkok (Thailand), Beijing/Guangzhou (China), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), San Francisco or Los Angeles (the US), Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Singapore, Taiwan (China), Tokyo (Japan), and Vientiane (Laos).

(Source Vietnam Government Portal)