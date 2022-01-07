Greater Bay Airlines taps Amadeus channel

HONG KONG, 7 January 2022: Hong Kong’s newest airline, Greater Bay Airlines, takes a step closer to flying following an agreement with Amadeus to distribute fares and schedules online to travel agencies worldwide.

Planning to fly its first commercial services possibly by the end of the first quarter of 2022, GBA applied for traffic rights to operate to 104 destinations across Asia, including mainland China. It will launch services with three leased Boeing 737-800 aircraft and says it will muster a fleet of 30 aircraft by 2027.

GBA obtained its Air Operator’s Certificate on 8 October 2021, despite considerable objections from Cathay Pacific carrier suggesting the market could not sustain another airline start-up.

Amadeus-connected travel sellers – including travel management companies, corporations, tour operators, retail travel agencies, online travel agencies, and metasearch – will be able to search, book and service reservations on Greater Bay Airlines once it starts flying.

Amadeus airline distribution sales, Asia Pacific regional vice president Frederic Saunier said: “We are excited that Greater Bay Airlines will be using Amadeus’ technology as it embarks on its new journey when it begins flights end of this year.