BANGKOK, 5 January 2021: Emirates launched a new campaign this week offering special fares to popular destinations including Dubai, New York, London, Manchester, Paris, Zurich, Madrid and Milan.

Fares start from THB18,999 in economy class and THB45,099 in business class.





Destination Economy Class Fares From (THB) Business Class Fares From (THB) Dubai 18,999 45,099 New York 26,999 78,999 London 21,999 76,999 Manchester 26,999 72,999 Paris 19,999 67,999 Zurich 17,999 68,999 Madrid 20,999 62,999 Milan 20,999 66,999

Customers participating in this unmissable offer will also have guaranteed access to flexible ticket options and Covid-19 medical travel insurance for added peace of mind.

Emirates passengers can take advantage of the promotion by booking their flight on Emirates.com/th or via participating travel agents up until 23 January 2022, for travel until 30 November 2022.

In addition to these new special fares, customers travelling to Dubai or considering a stopover at the holiday hotspot can enjoy even more value-add offers from Emirates:

Free Emirates Expo Day Pass: Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the Expo 2020 mega event will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, please visit the dedicated offer page.

My Emirates Pass – Expo Edition: Customers travelling to or via Dubai anytime until 31 March 2022 get to explore the city for less with My Emirates Pass Expo 2020 Dubai, through which they enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass.

Earn a Mile a Minute in Dubai: Emirates customers can earn one Skywards Mile for every one minute spent in Dubai until 31 March 2022.

Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before 31 March 2022 are eligible for the Mile A Minute and will earn up to 5,000 Miles. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased from 1 August 2021 to 31 March 2022 for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai. Emirates marketed, flydubai operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are also included in the offer.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/

(Your Stories: Emirates)