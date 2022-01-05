Baguio mulls more Covid restrictions

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines, 5 January 2022: The city’s government has temporarily suspended the issue of quick response travel permits (QTP) for tourists or leisure travellers.

The city is also preparing new guidelines for non-essential travels, according to Mayor Benjamin Magalong, which include managing the daily intake of tourists currently set at 5,000. Leisure travellers from Metro Manila who have already been issued QTPs for travel up to and including 8 January but must undergo an antigen test at their own expense.

City officials said the new guidelines would not constitute a lockdown or reduce tourist visits. They described the QTP as a mechanism to ensure the daily arrival ceiling of 5,000 individuals will not be exceeded.

Information obtained from the city government showed that officials might have to cancel the QTPs for arriving tourists in January and February as cases of Covid-19 in the city continue to increase.

(Source: PNA)