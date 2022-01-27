SAMUI, Thailand, 27 January 2022: A new benchmark in destination dining launches recentlywith the opening of Centara Reserve Samui, the latest addition to Centara’s curated collection of refined, experiential hotels.

Situated at the tranquil end of Koh Samui’s idyllic Chaweng Beach, this stylish tropical sanctuary caters to those seeking a meaningful escape. In addition to luxury rooms, pool suites, and beachfront pool villas, Centara Reserve Samui also offers six distinctive dining venues and bars, each with its own unique style and ambience.

“From ultra-fresh, sustainable seafood to the artisanal salts we make in-house, our emphasis is on utilising all the extraordinary local produce Thailand has to offer, as well as the highest quality imported ingredients,” said Christopher John Patzold, Executive Chef. A native of Australia, Chris’s own globe-spanning career includes time spent at illustrious properties such as Amanyara Turks & Caicos, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Fairmont Sanur Beach Bali, and KU DE TA Bali. Now, he brings his vast wealth of culinary knowledge and expertise to oversee the creation of some truly out-of-the-ordinary dining experiences.

“I see the Centara Reserve Samui as a whole new dining destination,” said Patrick Moukarzel, General Manager. “There is a unique concept for each venue, and it will always be evolving, so no two visits will be the same. Whether our guests wish to indulge in high-end contemporary cuisine at Act 5 or prefer savouring creative elixirs at The Gin Run, there is definitely something for everyone.”

ACT 5

Contemporary, high-end seasonal cuisine, served with theatrical flair, takes centre stage at Act 5, Centara Reserve Samui’s sophisticated yet unpretentious showpiece dining venue. Here, Executive Chef Christopher John Patzold creates multilayered culinary masterpieces crafted with precision and passion, using only top-quality local and imported products as well as fresh herbs handpicked straight from the resort’s own organic garden. Signature dishes include beef short ribs slow-cooked for 12 hours; foie gras with balsamic and berry; truffle risotto served with a fiery paper flourish; and ‘Crunch’, a complex and colourful dessert finale.

The captivating design and decor of this 116-seat restaurant draws inspiration from traditional Thai musical instruments, complementing the overall sense of theatrics. Ceilings and overhead fans give a welcoming sense of space, while the green and white tiled floor, and the seats upholstered in orange leather, provide bold accents of colour. Each dish is carefully prepared by talented chefs who add a final touch with theatrical flair. In addition to the restaurant’s main dining area, groups of friends and families can also reserve the exclusive 12-seat Private Dining Room, which boasts a sleek, built-in wine cellar containing over 100 wine and champagne labels, and a dedicated sommelier on hand to suggest the best curated wine parings.

Wednesday to Sunday Dinner: 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm

SA-NGA

The word Sa-Nga translates as “elegant” in Thai translating into the look and feel this contemporary Thai tapas restaurant exudes. With seating for 18 guests, this intimate, dinner-only venue takes the concept of Spanish tapas and fuses it with age-old Thai recipes. This juxtaposition of Eastern and Western cultures can also be seen in the imaginative design and décor, where a wall mosaic of classic Thai Benjarong patterns blends seamlessly with the fluid architectural shapes of Catalan modernism.

The impressive menu takes inspiration from Thailand’s most iconic flavours, with the master chefs in the interactive, open kitchen adding their own modern twists. These personalised, gourmet selections are served up as light bites that are ideal for sharing. Menu highlights include prawn salad with watermelon, pineapple, green apple, and cucumber; lamb loin with burrata cheese, yellow curry spice, crispy yellow noodles, and pickled cabbage; Wagyu beef salad with nam jim jeaw, cucumber, and spring onion; mango sticky rice served with a custard mousse; and banana poached in coconut milk with white chocolate.

Culinary connoisseurs with a passion for Thai cuisine, whether local, expatriates or travellers, will appreciate the imaginative approach that has turned these familiar restaurant staples into delightfully unique small plate delicacies.

Friday to Tuesday Dinner: 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm

SALT SOCIETY

Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen is a design-led blend of sea, socialising, and sophistication, tailor-made for sharing good times with friends and loved ones. The stunning open plan layout offers beachfront luxury dining for up to 118 persons, including four private dining rooms, or ‘cubes’, each with its own unique character – perfect for intimate gatherings and events.

The colour palette embraces a seaside theme, with shades of blue and sandy brown representing the waters and the beaches, and hues of white and pale blue inspired by crystallised sea salt. Even the movement of the waves is artistically represented, with over 1,750 bamboo rods hanging from the low roof in an undulating Art Deco-style pattern. The tropical alfresco vibes, inviting day beds, and curated playlists all combine to set the mood and tempo for relaxing afternoons, fun-filled starry nights, special DJ events, and what is sure to become the island’s most talked-about Sunday Brunch – Vitamin Sea.

Signature menu items include burrata salad with balsamic, pistachio, kalamata olives, and peppers; raw zucchini with confit cherry tomatoes, grilled halloumi, and olive paste; tuna compote in a chilled cucumber ginger soup; whole baked red snapper with house-made pickled cucumber and chimichurri; and carbonara-filled tortellini with smoked parmesan gelato. Each dish is served with a matching house flavoured salt including beetroot salt, parsley salt, pink salt. To keep things lively, the drinks menu features more than 50 concoctions created by the mixology served with or without alcohol, many served in one-of-a-kind glassware inspired by aquatic animals.

Open daily Lunch and Dinner: 12.00 pm – 10.30 pm

THE GIN RUN

Featuring over 35 housemade gin-based concoctions, The Gin Run is the place to go for a distinctive drink in a sophisticated setting. This gorgeously designed lobby level lounge is where all the treasures and best-kept secrets of gin are waiting to be discovered, including the pleasures of Magic Reserve Gin, a clear spirit specially created by the bar’s innovative mixology team.

Enjoy soothing tropical breezes, with views looking out over the pool and the ocean, and choose from a list of intricately handcrafted, botanical-infused gin cocktails with names like Gin Fizz Rose, and the Carrotini – a mix of gin, triple sec, orange, and carrot. A wide selection of other premium spirits is available as well, in addition to beer, fine wines, champagnes, mocktails, and more. For light bites and nibbles, the menu offers specialities like tempura soft shell crab and housemade Mexican chorizo, as well as sweet treats from the dessert menu.

Open daily Elixirs and Nibbles: 12.00 pm – 11.00 pm

THE TERRACE

The relaxed, piazza-style ambience at The Terrace perfectly encapsulates Samui’s laidback island feel. Here guests can treat themselves to fresh homemade bread, yoghurt, and other organic items, as well as a diverse all-day dining menu showcasing comfort food from around the world. Menu highlights include beetroot salad with goat cheese, and raw baby kale; truffle French onion soup; slow-cooked Wagyu beef cheek served with sticky jus, sweet chilli, caramelised pineapple, and mashed potato; and a tiramisu dessert made with espresso, vanilla vodka, and milk. As with every restaurant at the resort there is also a kids’ menu available here, consisting of healthy, freshly made-to-order dishes with no sugar or salt added.

The contemporary, colonial estate design style of this 96-seat restaurant offers diners the choice of comfortable indoor seating or breezy outdoor terrace seating overlooking the ocean waves. The playful colour scheme incorporates the bright, welcoming hues of sunny orange and light pandan green, with glazed tiles, rattan weaves, Thai silks, and earthenware and terracotta pottery by local artist Doi Din Daeng adding accents to the interior.

Open daily All day: 6.00 am – 6.00 pm

POOL BAR

The Pool Bar is adjacent to the main pool and provides the perfect place to kick back, relax, and soak up the island vibes. The sleek, contemporary design scheme and panoramic ocean views create an atmosphere of undisturbed calm, whether you are basking in the sun’s rays or enjoying a mellow moment after sunset when the space is illuminated by outdoor lanterns.

The dining area can accommodate 24 persons seated, but there are also 7 barstools in the pool for “swim-up” dining and drinking. The menu offers a refined mix of delicious light bites, made with fresh ingredients and handpicked herbs straight from the on-site organic garden. Highlights include crêpe Croque Monsieur with gruyère and smoked ham; snapper ceviche with raw papaya, cashew nut, avocado and cherry tomato; and delicious ice cream desserts like the ‘coconut bowl’. Refreshing fruit shakes, juices, and other beverages are also available, including jugs of Sangria and cool mixtures served in blue-hued glassware. Guests at the swim-up bar are even provided with their own floating ring should they wish to rest their cocktails in the water.

Open daily All day: 10.00 am – 7.00 pm

PERSONALISED DINING EXPERIENCES

The Centara Reserve Samui’s “dine anywhere, anytime” philosophy offers valued guests a number of personally tailored, one-of-a-kind moments to indulge – ranging from family-friendly barbecues under a gazebo, to gourmet castaway beach picnics, to a glamping-style romantic candlelit dinner in the gardens.

Bespoke dining experiences also include interactive meals at the Kitchen Table, where expert chefs prepare artfully plated degustation menus. Watch as these talented culinary experts share their skills and secrets, right in the heart of the resort’s main kitchen.

All these Special Dining Experiences are an integral part of the resort’s unique ‘Reserve Gastronome’ concept, which celebrates the sheer enjoyment of expertly prepared food and beverages. Guests can also enjoy their in-room cocktail station stocked with destination-inspired recipes and ingredients for intimate drinks in their suite or private cocktail reception on the villa terrace. The resort also caters to different dietary requirements with gluten-free and lactose-free menu options available in all dining venues.

For more information and restaurant reservations, call +66 (0) 7723 0500, email crs@chr.co.th or visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/reserve/crs