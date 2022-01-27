Himalaya Airlines gains ISO certification

KATHMANDU, 27 January 2022: Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China-Joint Venture, has become the first airline in Nepal to successfully achieve ISO 9001-2015 QMS certification.

The airline received the certificate last month in recognition of the organisation’s Quality Management System (QMS), which complies with ISO 9001-2015.

The airlines earned the ISO certificate for “Providing Air Transport for Traveling Passengers and Freight, including Aviation Related Training Services”.

Himalaya Airlines president Zhou Enyong said: “It is a proud moment for Himalaya to receive ISO 9001-2015 certification and a noteworthy achievement of the team effort. It is a continuing process for the company, and we shall continue to optimise the standardisation of work with due compliance at all levels.”