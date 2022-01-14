BW Signature Collection launches in Japan

BANGKOK, 14 January 2022: Best Western Hotels and Resorts inaugurates its BW Signature Collection in Japan with the opening of The Hotel Kyoto Palace, BW Signature Collection by Best Western, the group’s first hotel in Kyoto.







Located in the city’s central Nakagyo Ward, which is home to many of Kyoto’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed temples, shrines and museums, as well as shops and restaurants, the 57 room Hotel Kyoto Palace, BW Signature Collection by Best Western is an outstanding example of a low-rise architectural style and wooden façade blending into the historical cityscape.

To celebrate its official opening, The Hotel Kyoto Palace, BW Signature Collection by Best Western, is offering special rates for travellers in all room types. Best Western Rewards members will also enjoy an additional discount with rates starting from just USD235 per room per night.