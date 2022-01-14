Red Elephant Reps opens office in Brazil

BANGKOK, 14 January 2022: Red Elephant Reps announced this week the opening of its newest sales office, this time in Brazil, to handle clients from Latin America and Brazil.

It appointed Leonardo Pugliese as the director of sales based at the new office in Sao Paulo, where he will be marketing Red Elephant Reps portfolio of customers in Latin American markets.

He will also be responsible for business development for Latin America for one of Elephant Red Reps’ largest clients, ICS Travel Group – a DMC creating itineraries throughout Asia and beyond for over 25 years.

He speaks fluent Portuguese, Spanish and English and has extensive experience in the travel industry, having worked closely with hotels and travel products in numerous countries, including Thailand and the Maldives.

He joins the company’s ‘veteran’ representative in Mexico, Maite Mijares, who continues to strengthen the representation for Red Elephant Reps clients in Asia in markets from Mexico to Argentina.

Based in Mexico City, Mijares has been an essential part of Red Elephant Reps since 2011. She has travelled extensively throughout Asia and has been part of the travel industry in Mexico and the surrounding countries for many years.

In its announcement to the trade, the company said it was “excited to have both Leo and Maite as part of its growing representation business and look forward to maximising opportunities for clients.”