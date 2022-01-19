APAC hotel construction weathers Covid storm

SINGAPORE, 19 January 2022: Asia Pacific is the only world region showing increased hotel construction activity in comparison with the end of the fourth quarter last year, according to December 2021 data from STR.

December 2021 (% changes in comparison with December 2020)

Europe

In Construction: 221,789 rooms (-7.6%);

Final Planning: 163,805 rooms (-4.9%);

Planning: 159,232 rooms (+4.7%).

Total Under Contract: 544,826 rooms (-3.5%);

Germany (45,121) and the UK (31,464) continue to lead Europe in total rooms in construction.

Asia Pacific

In Construction: 473,983 rooms (+5.0%);

Final Planning: 170,210 rooms (-3.8%);

Planning: 297,687 rooms (+16.3%).

Total Under Contract: 941,880 rooms (+6.5%);

Among countries, China (290,265) remains atop the region with the most rooms in construction, followed by Vietnam (30,546).

Middle East & Africa

In Construction: 130,225 rooms (-5.5%).

Final Planning: 38,765 rooms (-14.3%).

Planning: 67,142 rooms (+2.8%).

Total Under Contract: 236,132 rooms (-4.9%).

Saudi Arabia (40,269) and the United Arab Emirates (31,715) lead in construction activity.

Americas

In Construction: 211,453 rooms (-16.8%).

Final Planning: 220,044 rooms (-20.6%).

Planning: 329,474 rooms (+39.0%).

Total Under Contract: 760,971 rooms (-1.0%).

The US holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the US, Mexico (14,020) and Canada (6,856) rank second and third, respectively, in-room construction.

(Source: STR)