AirAsia discounts big for Chinese New Year

BANGKOK, 19 January 2022: AirAsia celebrate the Chinese New Year with a new Super Sale, “Heng Heng Heng”, offering 38% discounts on flights, travel deals, food orders and parcel delivery.

Offers are open on the AirAsia Super App until 31 January 2022.

AirAsia Super App chief executive officer Amanda Wu said: “The AirAsia Super App gives gifts for the Chinese New Year 2022 to all customers, and I am wishing them wealth, prosperity and good health throughout the year.”

The Super App has continued to expand with more products and services. In tourism, it cooperates with as many as 700 airlines, providing fares to 3,000 destinations.

In addition, AirAsia Super App users receive eight times AirAsia Rewards Points for payment of goods and services throughout the promotion period.

For flights, AirAsia, out of its Bangkok Suvarnabhumi hub, offers deals as low as THB690 for members. From Bangkok (Don Mueang), prices start at THB890. SNAP, flight packages with accommodation, discounts up to 38% on seats. Hot Seats offer an 8% discount, while an AirAsia food order from the Heng menu gets an additional 50% discount.