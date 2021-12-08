KUCHING, 8 December 2021: Sarawak Tourism Board is hosting its second B2B Sarawak Tourism Virtual Product Update (STVPU) 2.0.

The two-day event, 7 to 8 December, creates a platform for more than 30 sellers from Sarawak’s travel and tour services sector to connect with an estimated 300 travel buyers from Peninsula Malaysia, Sabah and also the ASEAN region.

For starters, buyers gain direct access to sellers’ company brochures, lists of tour images and brief descriptions of their company’s profiles.

But they can also engage in two-way online chat or video calls sessions with the 30 sellers to exchange ideas and also set up an appointment for tourism-related plans in the future.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor said with tourism consumer confidence growing due to the accelerated vaccine rollout across Malaysia, it is now the perfect time for the tourism industries to take centre stage again and for tourism stakeholders to seize this opportunity to market their products to both domestic and international markets in the ‘New Normal’ environment.

“I urge all participants to take full advantage of this virtual B2B platform designed to facilitate their marketing interactions and help ramp up our efforts in getting back on track with our marketing goals in a post-pandemic setting,” she said.

Sharzede also hopes STVPU participants will promote products that are aligned with STB’s responsible tourism agenda, which seeks to guide buyers and sellers to focus on creating tour packages that make a positive impact on destinations, the environment, people, as well as tangible and intangible heritage.

Previously, STB has initiated other campaigns and initiatives to support the local tourism sector, such as the Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation (SSSA) campaign, the Sia Sitok Sarawak Tour Packages, and the Sarawak Tourism Online Ecosystem Fund (STOEF).

For more information about Sarawak, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.