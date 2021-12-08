Desaru Coast refines MICE offer

SINGAPORE, 8 December 2021: Desaru Coast Destination Resort on the southern tip of peninsula Malaysia is reinventing its meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) business to live with Covid-19 realities.

Through a recent launch of its “MICE Reinvented” campaign, Desaru Coast introduces five-event pillars: Corporate Events, Reimagined; Future-proof Conferences & Exhibitions: Wanderlust Destination Weddings & Celebrations: Sports & Such and Nature & Nurture.





Situated on the eastern coast of Johor, Malaysia, Desaru Coast boasts a portfolio of international five-star resorts with an inventory of 800 rooms, indoor event spaces that can accommodate more than 2300 delegates, two golf courses and the region’s largest waterpark that spans along 17 kilometres beachfront. Delegates can stay at any one of the three resorts and spread activities and experiences to all properties.

“Just as the pandemic redesigned the way we live, it has driven us to relook and rethink how events will look like in the future. Leveraging our portfolio of assets as an international destination in the world where people seek inspiration, rejuvenation and reconnections, Desaru Coast has reimagined all possible spaces and experiences across the destination to offer a multitude of integrated indoor and outdoor programmes,” said Desaru Coast Destination Resorts CEO and managing director Roslina Arbak.

Desaru Coast is a four-hour drive from Kuala Lumpur and approximately three and a half hours from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). Senai International Airport is an hour away, and Changi International Airport – one of the busiest airports in the world – is nearby within a two-hour drive.