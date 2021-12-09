Pan Pacific revamps loyalty programme

SINGAPORE 9 December 2021: Pan Pacific Hotels Group has revamped its Discovery loyalty programme that is now participating in the Global Hotel Alliance.

Members of Pan Pacific Discovery can enjoy more benefits with a new easy-to-use digital rewards currency, ‘Discovery Dollars’ (D$). It also provides additional discounts on room rates and dining experiences while speeding up tier progression.

The overhaul of Pan Pacific Discover marks a significant shift from the previous programme, which provided member recognition based on stays and accumulated room nights.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group chief sales & marketing officer Cinn Tan said: “The new Pan Pacific Discovery is built around the evolving expectations of our customers, who told us that they would like a rewards-based loyalty programme.”

The Global Hotel Alliance loyalty programme, Pan Pacific Discovery embraces greater flexibility and introduces the industry’s first digital rewards currency, along with greater member recognition.

Despite the pandemic, Pan Pacific Discovery’s membership base has seen healthy growth. Specifically, Pan Pacific Discovery’s Singapore membership base rose by almost 60% during this period.

Pan Pacific Discovery now offers an expanded four tiers of membership: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titanium. New members achieve Silver status upon joining the programme and are entitled to benefits from their first stay. Tier progression can be achieved more easily and faster through three ways: the number of stays, spending across eligible purchases, and the number of GHA hotel brands stayed in. Additionally, Titanium members can now benefit from status sharing, with the option to gift their tier to a friend or family member each year. All members are eligible for additional room rate savings of 10% or more.

Members will have access to benefits in GHA’s global network of more than 500 hotels in 85 countries, including top destinations such as Thailand, Germany, the USA and New Zealand.