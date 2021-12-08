Jetstar Asia extends VTL routes

SINGAPORE, 8 December 2021: Jetstar Asia has received approval to operate Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services from Bangkok and Phnom Penh to Singapore from mid-December.

Jetstar Asia’s flights from Bangkok and Phnom Penh to Singapore will be designated VTL flights, offering more flight options for fully vaccinated customers.

The Bangkok to Singapore VTL service commences 15 December with up to five services weekly, while five weekly Phnom Penh to Singapore VTL services will commence on 16 December.

Jetstar Asia’s head of commercial and regional general manager Southeast Asia, Woo Wai Keong, called it great news as Bangkok and Phnom Penh continue to be popular destinations for Singaporeans and travellers to the region.

“Bangkok and Phnom Penh are two cities that offer something for everyone, from amazing culture, delicious food, vibrant street life, and incredible markets,” Woo commented.

“Not only will local travellers welcome this news, but we also expect to see strong demand for these services from transiting passengers travelling from Europe and the US via Singapore.”

In line with local government requirements, only fully vaccinated passengers (exemptions apply to passengers 12 years and below) who meet all the necessary VTL conditions can travel on designated VTL flights from Bangkok and Phnom Penh to Singapore.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore may now enter Cambodia visa and quarantine-free, allowing two-way quarantine free travel between Singapore and the Cambodian capital. Passengers must present proof of vaccination and take a rapid antigen test upon arrival.

Travellers to Thailand must apply for a ‘Thailand Pass’, and conditions of entry, including quarantine, may apply.

Customers who book a Jetstar Asia (3K) flight on jetstar.com before 31 December 2021 for travel before 30 June 2023 will be given one ‘fee free’ date change as part of Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy.

Vaccinated Travel Lane services:

Route Flight number Frequency Schedule time BKK – SIN 3K514 3K516 Wednesday, Saturday*, Sunday Monday*, Friday 9:20pm – 12:50am 1:35pm – 5:10pm PNH – SIN 3K592 3K594 Thursday Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday* 8:40pm – 11:50pm 2:45pm – 6:00pm

*Additional flights subject to regulatory approval