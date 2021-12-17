BANGKOK, 17 December 2021: Ayutthaya’ historic ruins won ‘World Night View Heritage’ certification at the World Night View Summit in Nagasaki, Japan, the Tourism Authority of Thailand reported this week.

Organised by the Yakei Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event attracted 150 delegates from the tourism industries of several countries, including Australia, Hungary, Japan, Monaco, the Philippines, Spain, Taiwan, and Thailand.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn acknowledged the certification saying, “World Night View Heritage certification further honoured the magnificent ancient city that was once a capital of Thailand or Siam as it was previously known and which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

Along with Ayutthaya’s world-famous ruins, the Taiwan Lantern Festival and Gellert Hill in Hungary were also awarded World Night View Heritage certification at the Summit.

The World Night View Heritage certification was created to recognise and honour places and events around the world that offer a beautiful night view and which are used to help promote tourism.

Ayutthaya’s historic ruins, including its archaeological and cultural treasures, gained certification from the World Night View Heritage Committee as a ‘Natural Night View Heritage site’.

For more information on awards won by Thailand visit: https://www.tatnews.org/category/awards-for-thailand/

(Source: Tourism Authority of Thailand)