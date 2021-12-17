Home2 Suites by Hilton sets foot in Asia

SINGAPORE, 17 December 2021: Hilton launch Home2 Suites by Hilton in Asia Pacific on Wednesday, marking the global hospitality company’s 12th brand in the region.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Shenzhen Bao’an, marks the brand’s entry in the Asia Pacific and is located in the heart of the Bao’an district in Shenzhen, China.

The brand offers travellers the freedom to maintain their lifestyles while travelling, with an innovative extended-stay concept that features stylish accommodation with flexible room configurations and home-like amenities.

Home2 Suites caters to the extended-stay market, as travellers increasingly seek “Travel + Living” experiences. This is a fast-growing opportunity in China driven by buoyant domestic travel demand and the continued urbanization of second and third-tier cities.

The core concept empowers travellers to maintain their everyday lifestyles in a home away from home for any length of stay, appealing to a diverse audience of business travellers, families, fitness fanatics, and pet-lovers.

“Having just opened our 500th hotel in the Asia Pacific, we are thrilled to introduce this award-winning brand that builds on our position as the region’s fastest-growing global hospitality company,” said Hilton Asia Pacific president Alan Watts.

China is a strategic growth market for us, and with the robust demand for upper-midscale hotels across the country, the launch of Home2 Suites by Hilton demonstrates our resilience and our commitment to introducing the right brands to meet our guests’ expectations. We look forward to working closely with our partners at Funyard to realize our shared vision of providing travellers with an extended-stay experience backed by Hilton in top-tier and emerging cities in China in the coming years.”