Stray joins Capella Sentosa

SINGAPORE, 30 November 202: Capella Singapore has appointed Yngvar Stray as its new General Manager.

In his new role, Stray helms the overall strategic management and operations of Capella Singapore that has 112 rooms, 72 sea-facing suites and duplexes, and nine ‘manor’s located in Capella’s The Club Residences.





Stray has worked in five-star and lifestyle hotels in gateway cities across Asia and Europe since 1994. He has held senior leadership positions at Sheraton Towers Singapore, St Regis Singapore, St. Regis Beijing, and Banyan Tree Shanghai on the Bund and the appointed Group General Manager of Sino Hotels in Hong Kong.

As the flagship property for Capella Hotels and Resorts in Asia, Capella Singapore is surrounded by 30 acres of rainforest on Sentosa island.