Singaporeans are ready to resume travel

SINGAPORE, 4 November 2021: The end of the year holiday season is right around the corner and with high vaccination rates and Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) in place, Singaporeans are chomping at the bit to travel again.

A new study from Tripadvisor reveals that Singaporeans feel hopeful, cautious and excited about returning to travel.

Tripadvisor released findings on Wednesday from its Seasonal Travel Index for the end of the year holiday season, revealing travel trends and providing Singaporeans with insight into what’s popular, trendy and bookable in the months ahead.

This season’s index reveals that – with every passing day – travel is making a comeback. Almost three-quarters (72%) of Singaporean travellers in a recent Tripadvisor survey have already begun researching their year-end vacations.

With VTLs available, Singaporeans are no longer settling for local trips. It appears true vacation getaways are coming back in vogue. Nearly half (48%) of Singaporeans are planning to take an international trip, compared with the 44% looking to stay local.

The revenge travel mindset combined with the yearning to see something different from the daily work-from-home setup will see more Singaporeans wanting to spend more time outdoors. When surveyed, the most popular trip types chosen by Singaporeans were the beach (50%) and the great outdoors (47%). The least popular choices were golf resorts (11%) and ski resorts (13%).

Interesting travel trends we’re seeing:

Singaporeans travel with their tummies – the top three important factors when choosing a holiday destination are COVID-19 safety mandates (57%), COVID-19 case rates in destination (47%) and food (37%).

– the top three important factors when choosing a holiday destination are COVID-19 safety mandates (57%), COVID-19 case rates in destination (47%) and food (37%). The most popular travel dates are 3 December, 24 December and 31 December, timed around the school summer break and festive season.

are 3 December, 24 December and 31 December, timed around the school summer break and festive season. Singaporeans are looking for a different view . Some of the most searched accommodation types include resorts and boutique hotels.

. Some of the most searched accommodation types include resorts and boutique hotels. Singaporeans are spending SGD 1014 on average on their year-end trip

on their year-end trip The further the better. Some of the most popular international trips that Singaporeans are planning to book once borders open include London, Munich, Amsterdam and San Francisco.

Top 10 trending destinations (based on year-on-year growth):

METHODOLOGY

The data cited in this release was gathered and analysed from two key sources: