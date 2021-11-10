KUCHING, 10 November 2021: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), along with 10 local travel and tour operators, participated in WTM Virtual London, the annual global travel market, via a virtual Sarawak stand housed in Waterfront Hotel from 8 to 9 November 2021.

The participation, which echoes STB’s continuous effort to increase Sarawak’s visibility, presents an opportunity for local industry players to network with trade buyers and media across the globe. STB also took part via a physical booth in WTM London from 1 to 3 November 2021 in ExCel London.

The 10 local travel and tour operators joining the event comprised of Authentic Borneo Tours, Borneo Adventure, Brighton Travel & Tours, Cat City Holidays, CPH Travel Agencies, Greatown Travel, Ecogreen Holidays, Happy Trails Borneo Tours, Minda Nusantara Tours & Travel Agencies, and Paradesa Borneo.

STB chief executive officer, Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, said that since the onset of the pandemic, STB and its tourism partners had tapped further into promoting domestic tourism. With the world’s travel restrictions gradually easing up, Sarawak is looking forward to welcoming back international travellers.

“The return of international travellers is crucial for our tourism industry’s recovery. Our participation in WTM London was another step forward to come together with our international tourism partners to see how we could put our heads together to anticipate the needs and wants of a new brand of post-pandemic tourists,” Sharzede said.

With increased focus on responsible tourism, especially after the pandemic, Sarawak is also ready to empower its visitors with their niche tourism products to make a positive contribution during their visits such as orangutan conservation works, cycling, birding and many more.

During the event, STB also released its latest destination creatives with the theme “A Journey Awaits”, featuring Sarawak’s geographical and cultural wonders packed with its culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals.

Through the message of healing in the video, Sarawak invites travellers to recover from pandemic fatigue in the state’s wealth of naturally endowed gifts – Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF) – amidst the comfort of Sarawak’s hospitality. The video can also be viewed on STB’s official Youtube channel.

For more information about Sarawak, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.