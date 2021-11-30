KOTA KINABALU, 30 November 2021: To support Sabah’s business events Sabah Tourism Board is subsidising an advanced class for the previous participants of the Congress Certification Programme (CCP), which was held virtually last February.

The Congress Certification Programme (CCP) 2.0 Advance Masterclass got underway in mid-November and continues until 9 December, when 20 participants registered for the four-week course graduate.

It aims to upgrade the skills of certified Professional Conference Organisers to pitch for events, conduct budget preparation, prepare digital marketing applications, event technology and digital event strategies,” said one of the participants, Michel Mansuet of Place Borneo Sdn Bhd.

“CCP 2.0 is a practical course. It’s a great opportunity for me to expand my knowledge and broaden my skills in this industry. I am looking forward to implementing all the inputs from the speakers to achieve my goals for Sabah which is – hosting world-class business events in the near future! I am one step closer now after attending CCP 2.0.”

The second batch of the Congress Certification Programme (CCP) 1.0 will be held 7 to 10 December 2021 and is now open for registration, targeting new participants wishing to embark on business events and executives already in the events management field, including MICE venues, destination management companies (DMCs), government agencies, lecturers and industry players. Those interested should contact the BE Team at mice@sabahtourism.com.

“We are glad to be able to work together again with MACEOS* for CCP 2.0 and the second round of CCP 1.0, as this is part of our initiatives to support the development of human capital for the state’s business events industry”, said Sabah Tourism Board CEO Noredah Othman.

“This past year, Sabah Tourism Board provided financial assistance in attempts to sustain business events from in-person to hybrid events,” she added.

*Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers

