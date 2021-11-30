A330neo joins Cebu Pacific fleet

MANILA, 30 November 2021: Cebu Pacific has taken delivery of its first A330neo as it begins its widebody fleet modernisation programme.

The aircraft is configured with 459 seats in a single-class layout and will serve trunk routes in the Philippines, cities in Asia, and long haul flights to Australia and the Middle East.

Altogether Cebu Pacific has ordered 16 A330neo and also has 16 A320neo and 22 A321neo scheduled for delivery. The low-cost carrier currently operates 50 Airbus aircraft, comprising 43 A320 Family and 7 A330ceo.

The A330neo brings a step-change in efficiency, consuming 25% less fuel than previous generation aircraft and a similar reduction in CO2 emissions.