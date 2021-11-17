Jetstar Asia returns to Perth

SINGAPORE, 17 November 2021: Jetstar Asia announced this week plans to relaunch services between Singapore and Perth starting 12 February 2022, when two-way quarantine-free travel gets underway.

Jetstar Asia will operate four weekly flights to the Western Australian capital, pending Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) approval for the route. There is considerable pent-up demand from travellers wanting to return to this popular Australian destination.

Pre-pandemic, Singapore travellers made up the largest group of visitors to Perth, and with thousands of Singaporeans calling Western Australia home, the route is expected to be as popular as ever.

Jetstar Asia’s head of commercial, Clive Ashmore Butler, said it was exciting to add another Australian destination back to the Jetstar network direct from Singapore.

“Perth has always been an incredibly popular destination for Singaporeans, one that they would return to time and again.

“Western Australia offers stunning beaches, wineries and restaurants, not to mention easy access to incredible places such as Margaret River and Ningaloo, but with many Singaporeans living in Perth, it importantly enables family and friends to reconnect, some for the first time in two years.

“And in return, we can’t wait to welcome Western Australians back to the Lion City while also providing them access to services operated by Jetstar’s global network of codeshare and interline partners, as well as Jetstar Asia’s Southeast Asian network, including favourites such as Bangkok and Phuket,” Ashmore Butler concluded.

Fares for the new Jetstar Asia route are on sale now, alongside other Australian destinations, Darwin and Melbourne, designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services starting in December.

Jetstar’s Fly Flexible* policy offers customers who book flights before 31 December 2021 a ‘fee free’ date change when travelling before 30 June 2023. Jetstar also extended credit vouchers for use until at least 31 December 2022, for flights up to the end of 2023.