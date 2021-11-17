STB brings logistic show to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 17 November 2021: The Singapore Tourism Board and MMI Asia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 15 November to organise the Southeast Asian multiple editions of transport logistic and air cargo in Singapore, starting from 2023.

The Southeast Asian edition of transport logistic and air cargo will take place in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from 13 to 15 September 2023.

MMI Asia, the regional subsidiary of Messe Muenchen, announced the dates together with key industry stakeholders Changi Airport Group, SATS Ltd and DHL Express.

The Singapore edition is the latest in the leading series of transport logistic and air cargo shows which include, India, China, Turkey, the US and the world’s largest logistics event and parent show in Munich, Germany.

Transport logistic and air cargo is making a timely entry into the region as the transportation, logistics, and air cargo sectors faced the advent of new technologies, business models, markets and competitions. The event will address challenges that the ecosystem is facing and bring together solutions for companies to evolve and meet changing customer expectations.

MMI Asia’s director and general manager, Michael Wilton said: “For shippers looking to address and solve the demands that have been forced on their distribution and logistics networks, the event will provide unparalleled access to the very best solutions and services available in the global market.”

The event will feature a high-level conference that will focus on specific subjects and issues facing the logistics ecosystem under a central theme of “Integrated Logistics for a Disrupted World”.

Singapore Tourism Board executive director, exhibitions and conferences, Poh Chi Chuan commented: “We are delighted that Singapore has been chosen to host the inaugural transport logistic and air cargo, and we look forward to working closely with MMI Asia for a successful launch in 2023. The addition of this marquee event will strengthen Singapore and the region’s attractiveness as a premier logistics and air cargo hub. Its launch in Singapore is also a testament to our continued status as a leading destination for global business events.”

About transport logistic

The world’s leading trade fair for logistics, mobility, IT, and supply chain management has been taking place in Munich since 1978. Also part of transport logistic is air cargo Europe the industry gathering for the international air freight industry.

The mother ship, transport logistic will convene from 9 to 12 May 9, 2023, at the Messe München exhibition centre. The Southeast Asian edition of transport logistic and air cargo will take place in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from 13 to 15 September 2023.