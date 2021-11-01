DUBAI, UAE, 1 November 2021: Emirates and flydubai mark four years of a strategic partnership initiated by the Dubai-based airlines in 2017.

Since then, more than 8.3 million passengers have enjoyed seamless connectivity across the two networks. Emirates Skywards – the loyalty programme for Emirates and flydubai – continues to grow its global membership base, offering more than 27 million members exclusive rewards and benefits.

The Emirates-flydubai network offers customers connectivity to more than 210 destinations across 100 countries. Emirates customers can access more than 118 flydubai destinations, and flydubai passengers can access more than 126 Emirates destinations. Over the past 12 months, the most popular destinations booked through the codeshare partnership include Zanzibar, Male, and Kathmandu.

Over the past four years, more than 8.4 million Emirates Skywards members have earned 133 billion Skywards Miles through the Emirates and flydubai partnership. The award-winning loyalty programme continues to grow and diversify its partnership portfolio to offer more than 27 million members unique and unmatched loyalty privileges.

In celebration of the fourth anniversary, Emirates Skywards is offering an exclusive Cash+Miles promotion. Members can enjoy even more savings by instantly reducing the amount of cash paid towards the cost of a ticket. For every 2,000 Skywards Miles redeemed, members can enjoy AED 70 discount off an economy class ticket or AED 140 discount off a business class or first-class ticket. The offer is valid on all Emirates and flydubai tickets purchased from 7 November until 21 November for travel until 31 March 2022.*

Emirates Skywards is also offering registered members a chance to earn a mile a minute during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai, applicable on all Emirates and flydubai tickets purchased from 1 August 2021 until 31 March 2022.*

*Terms and conditions apply

