TAT confirms Test & Go rules apply

BANGKOK, 26 October 2021: The Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed this week that Thailand will welcome fully vaccinated foreign visitors, including returning Thais and foreign residents, from the approved countries to enter the Kingdom by air with no quarantine requirements starting from 1 November 2021.

The new rules were published by the Royal Thai Government Gazette last Thursday, along with two other announcements on relaxed Covid-19 controls in 17 Thai destinations. Effective 1 November, the following rules will apply.

Test & GO

Travel by air from the approved countries. Currently, Thailand has approved quarantine-free entry for arrivals from Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, UK, USA, and Hong Kong. Must have been in the approved countries for 21 days or more.

For returning Thais and foreign residents, it is not necessary to be in an approved country for 21 days or more, as long as they are travelling from Thailand to the approved country/s and return within the last 21 days. A Thailand Pass QR Code can be obtained at https://tp.consular.go.th/ from 1 November 2021. Until then, a Certificate of Entry (COE) remains valid. Visit https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/. A Medical Certificate with a negative RT-PCR lab result was issued no more than 72 hours before travelling. A Medical Certificate of Recovery is also required from those having a lab result with COVID-19 detected to show that they have recovered from Covid-19 no later than three months. An insurance policy, with coverage identified as no less than US$50,000, should cover the cost of the treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with Covid-19, including in-patient hospitalisation for the whole duration in Thailand. *Except for Thai citizens who are entitled to the national health insurance system.* Payment confirmation for no less than a one-night stay upon arrival at the approved quarantine facilities (Alternative Quarantine – AQ, Organisation Quarantine – OQ, or Alternative Hospital Quarantine – AHQ), or SHA Plus-certified hotel. The prepayment should cover both the one-night accommodation, the required RT-PCR Covid-19 test, and an Antigen Test Kit (ATK). A Certificate of Vaccination (fully vaccinated). For those fully vaccinated, proof includes a Certificate of Vaccination with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) (see here) or the World Health Organisation (WHO) (see here) no less than 14 days before their travel date.

A Certificate of Vaccination with at least one dose of the approved vaccine at least 14 days before the travel date.

Travellers under 12 years of age, travelling with their parents or guardians, are exempt from this vaccination requirement but must have a Medical Certificate with a negative RT-PCR lab result no more than 72 hours before travelling. Undergo the entry screening (health screening and Immigration procedures) upon arrival at Thailand’s International Airport, and submit all the required documentation to the officials. Then proceed directly by the approved airport transfer to the pre-arranged Covid-19 test centre or the reserved accommodation and undergo the required RT-PCR Covid-19 test on Day 0-1. Travellers must download and install the specified alert application (Mor Chana), and must wait within the accommodation only for the test result, which should be available within the day. If testing is negative for Covid-19, travellers can go anywhere in Thailand. Each traveller will receive an ATK that they have prepaid when booking the accommodation.

Any traveller experiencing Covid-19 symptoms must immediately undergo testing using the provided ATK. If experiencing no symptoms, travellers must use the provided ATK for Covid-19 self-testing on Day 6 or 7, and show the result to the staff at the hotel or accommodation, as well as record the result (bot detected and non-detected) in the MorChana App.

Hotel/AQ staff must recommend that travellers self-monitor themselves for at least seven days. If any traveller experiences Covid-19 symptoms, Hotel/AQ staff must immediately notify the officer in charge of communicable disease control in their respective area.

From ‘Sandbox’ to ‘Business & Leisure Ultimate Experiences’ (Blue) Zone

Thailand continues to welcome fully vaccinated visitors from countries not on the above list and has introduced relaxed requirements.

Travellers are welcome to choose from the 17 ‘Blue Zone’ destinations, up from currently 4 ‘Sandbox’ destinations, for their first 7-night mandatory stay within the destination before being able to move on to other parts of Thailand. Bangkok Krabi Chon Buri (Banglamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Ko Si Chang, and Sattahip – Na Jomtien and Bang Sarey) Chiang Mai (Mueang, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng,) Trat (Ko Chang) Buri Ram (Mueang) Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Kae) Phang-Nga Phetchaburi (Cha-Am) Phuket Ranong (Ko Phayam) Rayong (Ko Samet) Loei (Chiang Khan) Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport) Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao) Nong Khai (Mueang, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai, and Tha Bo) Udon Thani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Nong Han, and Prachaksinlapakhom)

The two required COVID-19 tests have been revised to use the RT-PCR method for the first test upon arrival in Thailand and the ATK method at the designated test centres for the second test, which takes place around Day 6-7.

The required health insurance coverage associated with being infected with COVID-19 will be reduced to US$50,000 (down from US$100,000).

Entry Thailand Under Alternative Quarantine (AQ) System

The quarantine period will remain seven days for travellers who have been fully vaccinated with the approved vaccine, 10 days for air arrivals who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 14 days for land arrivals who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. However, they will be able to enjoy more activities within the hotel.

The 2 required COVID-19 tests have been revised to use the RT-PCR method for the first test upon arrival in Thailand and the ATK method at the designated test centres for the second test, which takes place around Day 8-9.

The required health insurance coverage associated with being infected with COVID-19 will be reduced to USD50,000 (down from USD100,000).

TAT advises that the information provided is subject to change without notice.