BANGKOK, 6 October 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, will expand its global collection of world-class resorts with the opening of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai on 14 October 2021, a fantastic new family-friendly destination that is inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures and promises fun-filled, activity-packed stays for all ages.

The new resort – a joint venture with world-leading master developer Nakheel, creator of the award-winning Palm Jumeirah and the new Deira Islands waterfront city – will bring a new concept in hospitality to Dubai, in line with the emirate’s tourism strategy.







Nestled in a prime waterfront setting on the Deira Islands, overlooking the Arabian Gulf just 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport and just minutes away from the newly opened Souk Al Marfa seafront souk and marketplace, this brand-new themed resort offers 607 rooms and suites, ranging from Superior, Family and Mirage Rooms to Junior and Two-Bedroom Suites with 32 to 95 square metres of bright, contemporary space and panoramic city or sea views.

Mirage represents Centara’s themed family resort concept, where the whole family’s, and especially the children’s, happiness is at the heart of the experience. Parents can rest assured that their youngsters will enjoy unforgettable, inspiring stays, with a wonderful water park, multiple kids’ clubs, a colourful candy-themed children’s spa, and the dedicated Mirage Family Lounge, a club lounge experience for all the family. The rooms are perfectly suited to families, with flexible bedding options, including bunk beds that accommodate up to two children.

The water park features lagoon pools, a lazy river, waterslides, cliff jumping and a water play area.

Youngsters can spend exhilarating days at this aquatic oasis, which is centred around a thrilling water park with lagoon pools, a lazy river, kids’ splash play area, waterslides and cliff jumping platforms rope-climbing course, all surrounded by palm trees and sun decks. Winding wooden walkways lead to the golden beach and turquoise sea, which creates a sparkling setting for water sports.

Candy Spa, the candy-themed kids’ Spa dedicated to younger guests.

Children will be kept entertained at three age-specific kids’ clubs, an outdoor playground and Candy Spa, the colourful, candy-themed children’s wellness zone. Adults can work out at the fully-equipped fitness centre and unwind with Thai-inspired therapies, including couples’ treatments at Spa Cenvaree.

Outstanding cuisine and social venues can be enjoyed at a choice of our fine dining experiences. Suan Bua specialises in authentic Asian cuisine, while Uno Mas is a traditional Argentinian grill with its own wine cellar. Fresh seafood and prime meats can be savoured at Sands, the casual beach club, Waves Pool Bar and Zing promise refreshing drinks and light bites, and Sheesh is a chic rooftop shisha lounge and Lebanese restaurant. Finally, meeting planners can host one-of-a-kind events in a choice of indoor and alfresco function spaces.

Like all Centara hotels and resorts worldwide, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai adheres to the highest health and safety standards as part of the Centara Complete Care programme, which was developed in partnership with Ecolab and SGS.

“It gives me great pleasure to introduce Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, our inaugural resort in the UAE, as we continue to bring our timeless values of Thai hospitality to travellers around the world. The Centara Mirage concept immerses visitors in a world of wonders, creating unparalleled guest experiences. This marks another major milestone for Centara in 2021, following the opening of Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne in Vietnam and Centara Reserve Samui, the world’s first Centara Reserve resort in Thailand,” commented Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer Thirayuth Chirathivat.

“We are delighted to welcome the world to Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, a fully immersive oasis that will excite visitors of all ages with its enchanting Thai and Arabian theme. Dubai is a world-class tourist destination with many iconic attractions. With our fantastic leisure facilities, including our beautiful beach and wonderful water park, this spectacular new resort is set to become a favoured destination for families and exceptional events,” said Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai general manager Sebastien Scheeg.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai becomes the first Centara property in the United Arab Emirates and represents the third Mirage family-themed resort worldwide, following the Lost World-themed Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, one of Thailand’s most popular family resorts, and the Explorer’s Playground-themed Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne, Vietnam, which opened its doors this year. This remarkable new resort also represents Centara’s debut in Dubai, one of the world’s most iconic cities.

To celebrate its launch, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has created an opening offer with rates starting from just AED 499++ per night, including daily breakfast. Up to two children stay and dine for free when ordering from the kids’ menu.

Deira Island is a new coastal city that is transforming Dubai’s Deira district into a world-class hub for tourism, retail and entertainment. Located at Dubai’s oldest and most traditional trading hub, Deira Islands has added 40 km, including 21 km of beachfront, to Dubai’s coastline.

For more information about Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai and to book your stay, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cdd.

To learn more about Centara, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com