Swiss-Belhotel opens hotel in Biak Papua

JAKARTA, 6 October 2021: Swiss-Belhotel International opened Swiss-Belhotel Cendrawasih in Biak, Papua 1 October.

The hotel is located on Jalan Imam Bonjol No. 46, Biak, adjacent to Hadi supermarket and department store, the largest shopping centre on the island. Frans Kaisipo International Airport and the Biak Seaport are a 2 km taxi transfer from the hotel.

Swiss-Belhotel Cendrawasih, Biak.

Swiss-Belhotel International senior vice president of operations and development for Indonesia, Emmanuel Guillard said: “Swiss-Belhotel International is proud to be the appointed operator for the first international hotel in Biak Island, Papua. We operate 74 hotels in Indonesia, and this hotel is our fifth hotel in the Papua region after Jayapura, Manokwari, Merauke, and Sorong. This new addition will strengthen our network in East Indonesia.

The 102 room property features an all-day dining Swiss-Cafe restaurant, seven meeting rooms and a ballroom that can accommodate up to 800 guests.