Best Western names CEO

PHOENIX, Arizona, 13 October 2021: BWH Hotel Group announced Wednesday the appointment of Lawrence Cuculic as president and chief executive officer.

Cuculic has served as the group’s senior vice president and general counsel for the company for 12 years and will assume his new role as President and CEO on 1 December 2021.





“Together with my fellow board directors, I have great confidence in our decision to appoint Larry our new president and CEO,” commented BWH Hotel Group Board chairman Ishwar Naran.

Cuculic takes over from outgoing president and CEO David Kong, who is credited with growing the BWH Hotel Group from one to 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury.

“It is a true honour to be selected as the next president and CEO of BWH Hotel Group,” said Cuculic. “During my tenure with the organisation, I have had the great privilege of working alongside David Kong and witnessing the remarkable impact he has made on our company and the industry as a whole. I can only hope to live up to the legacy David is leaving behind, and I am committed to ensuring the long-term success of our members and our organisation to usher BWH Hotel Group into its next chapter.”

BWH Hotel Group is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels Collection, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group. The global network boasts approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide.