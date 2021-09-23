PG resumes flights to Trat

BANGKOK, 23 September 2021: Bangkok Airways resumes direct flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport to Trat, starting 1 October 2021.

Domestic tourists planning trips to Chang Island during the last quarter of the year will welcome the news. It is also possible the island will reopen to international travel by the end of the year, dependent on the rollout of the vaccination programme on the island and in Trat province.

Starting with three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), the airline will deploy a 70 seat ATR-72 on the route. The outbound flight PG305 will depart Suvarnabhumi airport at 1140 and arrive at Trat airport at 1240. The return flight PG306 will depart Trat airport at 1310 and arrive in Bangkok at 1410.

PG flies roundtrips to eight destinations.

1. Bangkok – Samui three flights daily (excluding Samui sealed routes flights that accommodate international passengers – two flights daily)

2. Bangkok – Chiang Mai daily

3. Bangkok – Phuket daily

4. Bangkok – Lampang four flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday)

5. Bangkok – Sukhothai three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

6. Samui – Phuket daily

7. Samui – Singapore three flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday) 8. Bangkok – Trat three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) *starting 1 October 2021