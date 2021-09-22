Hilton names regional team leaders

SINGAPORE, 22 September 2021: Hilton announced Tuesday the appointment of Paul Hutton as head of Australasia, while Alexandra Murray will take on the same role in Southeast Asia.

Both leadership changes will be effective 1 January 2022.





Paul Hutton will succeed Heidi Kunkel, who has led the Australasia region over the past three and a half years. The move represents a return to the Australasia leadership role for Hutton, who spent the past four years as Hilton’s regional head of Southeast Asia.

He will be based in Sydney, where he will oversee 27 operating hotels and a development pipeline of 12 hotels and resorts in Australasia in the next five years.

Taking on the Southeast Asia leadership role, Alexandra (Alex) Murray will transfer from Hilton’s operations in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Based in Singapore, she will oversee 46 open and trading hotels in the region, with a further 51 in the pipeline – including the largest Hilton hotel in the APAC region.