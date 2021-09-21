Hotelbeds partners with Visit Finland

ORLANDO, Florida, 21 September 2021: Hotelbeds, a leading bedbank for the travel trade, has inked a new partnership with Visit Finland to promote the destination to its extensive network of US travel advisors.

From mid-September, Hotelbeds will launch a campaign with Visit Finland to promote Finland as a safe destination to its extensive network of travel advisors and promote the Nordic country’s wide range of tourist attractions, including northern lights sightings, skiing activities, visits to Lapland to meet Santa Claus as well as its traditional saunas.

Hotelbeds strongly believes in the potential of this campaign, as the US has historically been the top five of the company’s main source markets for Finland. As a result of this agreement, Hotelbeds will be well placed to contract a greater range of Finnish hotels at exclusive rates in order to offer differentiated content to its extensive network of US travel advisors.

The marketing campaign will run until early 2022 and will be promoted through the company’s two main distribution channels Hotelbeds (for wholesale distribution) and Bedsonline (for retail travel advisors).

Hotelbeds marketing, communications & CSR director Gareth Matthews said: “Recognised for its incredible nature activities, Finland has a reputation as a destination that offers healthy and safe travel for residents and visitors; therefore, it is the perfect post-pandemic destination. We are really pleased to partner with Visit Finland and to offer our US travel advisors exclusive promotional rates at top properties across this beautiful country.

(Source: Hotelbeds)