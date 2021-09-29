Cebu Pacific extends test offer

MANILA, 29 September 2021: Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has extended its free antigen tests for passengers boarding flights to Hong Kong until 15 October.

“We are extending the extra layer of protection as the situation remains fluid during the pandemic, and also due to the strict guidelines by the Hong Kong authorities for arriving passengers,” CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero told the Philippine News Agency.

The airline had earlier announced the free antigen test would expire on 30 September. The free test is in addition to passengers having to show a negative PCR test result within 72 hours before their flight schedule.

Passengers can undergo the antigen test at the Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory on the second floor of NAIA Terminal III pre-departure area four hours before their flight schedule.

Only those who tested negative will be allowed to check in. Passengers who test positive, as well as those unable to take the antigen test, will not be allowed to fly but they can change flights without paying fees or take a credit note for a future flight.

(Source: PNA)