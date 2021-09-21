Bali to welcome yachts back

BALI, Indonesia, 21 September 2021: Indonesia is easing Covid-19 restrictions for yachts and crew by reopening visa applications.

“Foreigners who apply for the visa must have a certificate showing they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. They will have to undergo a seven nights/eight days quarantine in a hotel if arriving by air to rendezvous with a yacht or onboard the vessel if they arrive at a seaport, Bali’s Asia Pacific Superyachts director Thomas Taatjes explains.

A report from the 16 September 2021 cruisers planning tool, ‘noonsite’ states: “After withdrawing the only remaining visa option for yacht crews (e-visa B211A) at the start of August, Indonesia has now reopened and applications for the B211A visa which is welcomed”.

Foreign nationals entering Indonesia are required to show a Covid-19 vaccination card/certificate with a completed dose according to the vaccination protocol standard that is issued by the health authorities or pharmaceutical companies that produces the vaccines and is valid in their respective countries.

Indonesia may allow foreign tourists to start returning to the popular resort island of Bali and other parts of the country as early as October after a sharp slide in Covid-19 cases, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said at the weekend, according to Reuters.

The Southeast Asian nation intends to move cautiously to reopen its borders following a devastating second virus wave, driven by the Delta variant. Luhut, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, said the addition of confirmed cases of Covid-19 had dropped by 94.5% since a peak in mid-July.

Other positive signs included the national hospital bed occupancy rate falling below 15%, while the positivity rate, or the proportion of people who tested positive, was at less than 5%, Luhut said.

Source: www.asia-pacific-superyachts.com