SAS limits services to Asia

STOCKHOLM, 26 August 2021: SAS increases flights from Scandinavian capitals to destinations in Europe and the USA but reduces services to Asia to just two; Tokyo and Shanghai.

Previously it flew to four destinations in China and Japan.

SAS will resume services to all domestic destinations in Norway and Sweden when the Arlanda-Sundsvall route is reopened in September. In addition, it has reinstated most of its services to major European destinations in response to the growing demand for trips closer to home.

The rising interest in weekend trips and city breaks to European cities has prompted SAS to resume routes to Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Krakow and Prague. There is also an increasing number of flights to warmer Mediterranean destinations in southern Europe and the Canary Islands to meet the growing demand from holidaymakers.

SAS will be flying more direct routes from the Scandinavian capitals to several US destinations from September onwards. It will also have a lower presence in Asia on routes from Copenhagen to Tokyo in Japan and Shanghai in China.

Pre Covid-19, SAS served the following long-haul destinations

CHINA

Beijing

Hong Kong

Shanghai

JAPAN

Tokyo

USA

Boston

Chicago

Los Angeles

Miami

New York

San Francisco

Washington DC

International flights from Stockholm effective September 2021.

Miami

New York

From Copenhagen

Boston

Chicago

Los Angeles

New York

San Francisco

Shanghai

Tokyo

Washington DC

From Oslo

Miami

New York