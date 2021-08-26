Mandarin Oriental opens in Istanbul

HONG KONG 26 August 2021: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group open its newest hotel on the shores of the Bosphorus in Istanbul this week and offers guests a celebratory deal

The 100-room Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul, features stunning views over the Bosphorus and the city skyline, plus stylish restaurants and bars and the brand’s famous spa experience.

The limited-time opening offer includes the following value-added benefits:

Rates start from EUR695 per night;

One complimentary night with a minimum of two consecutive paid nights;

EUR100 credit to be used in the spa or hotel restaurants and bars.

The deal is valid until 22 November 2021

“This marks the group’s second property in Turkey and promises to be the perfect complement to the award-winning Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, which opened in 2017,” said Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group chief operating officer Christoph Mares

Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul is ideally located 15 minutes from the central business district and the city’s central Taksim Square. Istanbul’s major attractions, historical sites and museums are a short drive away, and the hotel is a short walk to the nightlife in Kuruçeşme. The hotel is adjacent to Kuruçeşme and Bebek parks. The Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen international airports are one hour drive away.