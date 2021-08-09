Marriott Bonvoy relaunches Moments platform

SINGAPORE, 9 August 2021: Following more than a year of physical isolation and missed connections, Marriott Bonvoy has refreshed its content on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform for its loyalty programme members.

The global hotel group says it is launching money-can’t-buy Moments by bringing back new and long-standing travel experiences.

Marriott quotes the Expedia Vacation Deprivation Study 2021 that claims 66% of people have been inspired to create a bucket list during the pandemic. The Marriott Bonvoy Moments programme gives members ways to check items off their list and book experiences that money cannot buy.

Using Marriott Bonvoy points accumulated from travel and everyday activities such as credit card spend, ride-sharing, or food delivery, members can gain VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more all over the globe. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on experiences through auctions using the revamped, easy-to-navigate platform.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments span a wide variety of passions, from sports to culinary, and from music to professional development. Moments in both virtual and in-person settings are available on the platform.